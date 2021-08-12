Cancel
Chuckey, TN

2340 Chuckey Highway, Chuckey, TN 37641

Citizen Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharming 2 bed/1bath home located in the country has been converted into an open concept floor plan which displays a large kitchen that flows into dining and living areas. Inside also includes a powder room which would be ideal for a walk-in closet or nursery. Home is situated on just under one acre, which also includes a large utility building with electricity and wooden floor, a small outbuilding on a concrete slab, and a small fenced lot perfect for animals. This property also boasts a raised bed garden area along with a mature apple tree, producing blueberry bushes, and an array of landscaping. Buyer/Buyer's agent to verify all information.

