The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday revealed that its theme parks made a profit for the first time since the pandemic rocked the globe last year. Disney Parks, Experiences and Products swung to a $356 million profit in the quarter ending July 3, compared with a $1.87 billion loss in the same period in 2020. Revenue totaled $4.3 billion as compared with $1.06 billion in the quarter ending in June last year. All of Disney theme parks shuttered last year as the pandemic took hold of the world. The locations slowly reopened with strict health and safety measures in place. The last...