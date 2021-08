St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt supported his bullpen Thursday after it issued four walks with the bases loaded during a six-run meltdown versus the Atlanta Braves. The Cardinals led 4-2 entering the top of the eighth. Giovanny Gallegos recorded a pair of outs to start the frame before surrendering a single, two-run homer, and double. Alex Reyes relieved him, only to plunk Adam Duvall and walk the next four batters - three with the bases loaded. Justin Miller replaced Reyes and gave out another free pass to score a run before finally getting the third out.