The bipartisan infrastructure bill winding its way through Congress presently includes $7.5 billion to fund alternative fuels infrastructure, which includes electric car charging. Ford recently announced with considerable fanfare the reinvention of the nation's best-selling vehicle as an all-electric truck: the F-150 Lightning. Several days later it was reported that the Lightning had an important side benefit: It can power a home for up to three days in the event of a power outage.