Lorde on the "moonshot" of "Royals" and relationship with Jack Antonoff

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForget about industry pundits: Lorde will be the first to tell you that her highly anticipated new album Solar Power, due out August 20, won't be as successful as her previous records, the Grammy-winning Pure Heroine and the Grammy-nominated Melodrama. Speaking to The New York Times, she laughs, "There's definitely...

