All Students to Receive Free School Lunches During 2021-2022 School Year; Updates on Academic and Participation Fee Reductions and Waivers

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePickerington Schools has been informed by Ohio Department of Education that for the 2021-2022 school year, school districts will be afforded continuing flexibility in operating its National School Lunch Programs (NSLP). As part of that flexibility, school districts may offer all students free lunches and breakfasts during the upcoming school year.

