Teachers, students speak out against Texas laws targeting critical race theory

(DALLAS) -- For former U.S. Army Capt. Diane Birdwell, teaching world history has always been a personal journey into her family’s heritage. The 60-year-old teacher often invokes her own family’s history when she teaches her 10th-grade students at a local Dallas public high school. In her maternal ancestry, she says she had family members who served in the Confederate Army. On her father’s side, her ancestors served as part of the Nazi German military.