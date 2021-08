(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after a three-day slide that was driven by the growing threat to demand from the spread of the delta coronavirus variant. West Texas Intermediate gained 0.4% in Asian trading after losing almost 3% over the previous three sessions. U.S. gasoline consumption fell for a third week, according to a survey by Descartes (NASDAQ:DSGX) Labs, while data from China revealed a slowdown in economic activity in the world’s biggest oil importer in July.