Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Rumor: Rockstar is Remastering Classic GTA Games and Red Dead Redemption

noobfeed.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe classic GTA games hold a strong place in the hearts of gamers. Not only are they famous games but they were revolutionary in terms of story-telling, open-world gameplay, and many others. Every major GTA game has pushed game development forward and set new standards. Many are still yearning for a GTA VI it seems that Rockstar is looking to bring back some classic games from the franchise to modern systems.

www.noobfeed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Games#Gta Games#Rockstar#Red Dead Redemption#Gta#Unreal Engine#Ui#Ps2 Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Video GamesComicBook

GTA 5 Leak Reveals Big New Feature Coming Soon

GTA 5 players of the campaign, not GTA Online, can look forward to an important feature with the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game, or at least that's what a new leak has seemingly revealed. The next-gen versions of Grand Theft Auto V are set to release on November 11, and are set to "expand" and "enhance" the game. For now, it remains to be seen what exactly will be done to the game to fit this bill, but according to a new leak, Rockstar Games is working on a character transfer so that players can import their progress from older versions to this newer version of the game. We knew this feature was set to be included for GTA Online players, but there had been no word of this feature being added for the single-player campaign, and there still isn't word of this, but apparently, it's happening.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

GTA VI Theory Suggests New Title Was Teased in Red Dead Redemption 2

A new theory by YouTuber Strange Man raises the possibility that a tease for the next Rockstar game, presumably Grand Theft Auto VI, was in Red Dead Redemption 2 under our noses the whole time. If true, it continues to point to the next game in the series being set in Vice City, as so many other rumors have suggested.
Video Gamesplayer.one

GTA Trilogy Remaster Seems More Likely After Recent Rumor

Your childhood is coming back. I mean it may be coming back. According to a well-known leaker, Yan2295, three mainline Grand Theft Auto games are getting remastered. When asked about the existence of GTA Trilogy remaster/remake, the Twitter user known for being right in the past replied positively. The GTA...
Video GamesNeowin

GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas remasters reportedly in development at Rockstar

While a new Grand Theft Auto game may not be coming out anytime soon, with the acclaimed fifth entry still getting re-releases, Rockstar Games may be planning to put forth a remastered collection of its older hits. According to a report by Kotaku citing sources at the studio, remasters of Grand Theft Auto III (2001), Grand Theft Auto Vice City (2002), and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas (2004) are in development.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

GTA Remastered Trilogy is reportedly in development

It’s not GTA 6, but a GTA Remastered Trilogy is reportedly coming to multiple platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. It’s been nearly eight years since the last entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise was released. Fans have been patiently waiting for news regarding the release of GTA 6, while Rockstar Games has continued to develop new content for GTA 5.
Video GamesComicBook

Red Dead Redemption Fans Excited Following New Update on Remasters

A new update from Take-Two Interactive, which is the parent company that owns developer Rockstar Games, has made fans of the Red Dead Redemption franchise very excited. Although no new information to Red Dead has specifically been shared by the publisher, some are beginning to believe that remasters of either the original Red Dead Redemption or its sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, could be coming about at some point in the near future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy