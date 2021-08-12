Rumor: Rockstar is Remastering Classic GTA Games and Red Dead Redemption

GTA 5 players of the campaign, not GTA Online, can look forward to an important feature with the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game, or at least that's what a new leak has seemingly revealed. The next-gen versions of Grand Theft Auto V are set to release on November 11, and are set to "expand" and "enhance" the game. For now, it remains to be seen what exactly will be done to the game to fit this bill, but according to a new leak, Rockstar Games is working on a character transfer so that players can import their progress from older versions to this newer version of the game. We knew this feature was set to be included for GTA Online players, but there had been no word of this feature being added for the single-player campaign, and there still isn't word of this, but apparently, it's happening.