Rumor: Rockstar is Remastering Classic GTA Games and Red Dead Redemption
The classic GTA games hold a strong place in the hearts of gamers. Not only are they famous games but they were revolutionary in terms of story-telling, open-world gameplay, and many others. Every major GTA game has pushed game development forward and set new standards. Many are still yearning for a GTA VI it seems that Rockstar is looking to bring back some classic games from the franchise to modern systems.www.noobfeed.com
