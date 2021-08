With the upcoming co-op zombie shooter, Back 4 Blood, around the corner, we were able to go hands-on with the new content from the upcoming open beta a few days early!. Ever since Left 4 Dead was released almost 15 years ago, players have been yearning for a similar, first-person shooter experience to tackle with friends. With all the zombie horde shenanigans and cooperative gameplay, Turtle Rock Studios created a classic that players across the globe have sorely missed. Fast-forward to today, and we are on the precipice of returning to this sort of experience with Back 4 Blood, from the same original studio as Left 4 Dead.