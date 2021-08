Red Bull Wololo, the fifth and final chapter of the global Age Of Empires tournament, will be taking place inside a German castle. The event will be taking place from September 13th-19th, with the finals set to take place with a special LAN Final at Castle Heidelberg in Germany. Those looking to get in can sign up now at the link above as the qualifier will be taking place on August 14th and 15th in the game Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, which is already including the current reigning Red Bull Wololo Champion, Lierrey. We got the full rundown for you here about the event. Best fo luck to those of you looking to enter!