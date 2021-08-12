Candidate filing starts Aug. 23 for Nov. 9 Lumbee Tribe elections

PEMBROKE — Candidate filing begins Aug. 23 for the Nov. 9 Lumbee Tribe elections during which a new tribal chairman will be chosen.

Incumbent Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. is serving his second consecutive term and can not seek reelection in November.

The candidate filing period ends 5 p.m. Sept. 3, according to information from the Lumbee Tribe Election Board. Candidate fees are $500 for the chairman seat and $250 for a Tribal Council seat.

One seat each is up for election in Council districts 1, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 14.

District 1 covers Gaddy, Orrum, Rowland, Sterling, Whitehouse, and Thompson, and the incumbent Council member is Carvicous Barfield.

District 4 covers Philadelphus and Red Springs 1 and 2, and the incumbent is Ted Woodell; District 5, Oxendine and Prospect, Wendy Moore; District 7, South Pembroke and Union, Reginald Oxendine Jr., who is finishing his second term; District 9, Saddletree, Dewey McNeill; District 10, Rennert, Shannon and South St. Pauls, Marshil Locklear; and District 14, East Howellsville, Wisharts and Britt, Terry Hunt.

Candidates must be 21 years old in order to run for a Council seat and 35 years old to run for the chairman’s seat. Candidates must have no felony convictions.

A meet-the-candidates event is scheduled for Sept. 13. Details will be announced at a later date.

Voting sites will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 9. The sites have yet to be determined. There will be no one-stop voting.

In order to be eligible to vote, the voter must be actively enrolled in the tribe and have lived in a tribal district or territory for the preceding one year.

The tribal enrollment books will be closed on Oct. 8, which is the last day to request an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots must be returned, in post office box, by 5 p.m. Nov. 5, at which time signatures on the absentee ballots will be verified.

Absentee ballots will be counted 1 p.m. Nov. 9.

Winners will be determined by a plurality of votes. Automatic recounts will take place if the margin of victory is less than 1%. All other recounts must be requested in writing to the Election Board by the candidate and the Board will determine if a recount is warranted.

Election appeals must be made to the Tribal Supreme Court.