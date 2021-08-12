Greenburgh will help Ardsley achieve goal of new highway garage in village

Town Board approves resolution sought by village that will enable the village to achieve their goal of building a new highway garage near AF Veteran Park on Heatherdell Road. Last night the Greenburgh Town Board unanimously approved a resolution requested by the Village of Ardsley that will help the village in their efforts to build a new highway garage for the village on Heatherdell Road near the AF Veteran park. The village owns the land.. The village had prepared this fact sheet a while back highlighting reasons why they need a new garage. We had explored sharing our highway garage on Sprain Road with the village but they determined that would not work. See explanation in the link from the village. As part of the agreement with the village the village will relocate an existing town perpetual easement onto the villages proposed new driveway.