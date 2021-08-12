Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union County, NJ

Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics and Testing in Union County in August

ucnj.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree COVID-19 shots and saliva testing to be provided to residents at multiple locations throughout the month. Union County, NJ – The Union County Board of County Commissioners informs residents that free COVID-19 vaccines and testing will be available at convenient pop-up clinics throughout the County during the month of August. The upcoming clinics will be held in Elizabeth, Union Scotch Plains Hillside and Roselle.

ucnj.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roselle, NJ
City
Scotch Plains, NJ
City
Elizabeth, NJ
Union County, NJ
Health
City
Plainfield, NJ
County
Union County, NJ
Union County, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Johnson Johnson Pfizer#Kean University#United Way#Steele Memorial Church#Community Concert Rrb#Aak Food Services#Scotch Plains High School#Dunn Sports Center#Plainfield High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy