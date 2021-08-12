Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics and Testing in Union County in August
Free COVID-19 shots and saliva testing to be provided to residents at multiple locations throughout the month. Union County, NJ – The Union County Board of County Commissioners informs residents that free COVID-19 vaccines and testing will be available at convenient pop-up clinics throughout the County during the month of August. The upcoming clinics will be held in Elizabeth, Union Scotch Plains Hillside and Roselle.ucnj.org
