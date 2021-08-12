Cancel
Study reveals nighttime exposure to blue light causes UNEXPECTED harm to your health

By Stephanie Woods
naturalhealth365.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers are now discovering that the health ramifications associated with blue light reach far beyond sleep disturbance. Exposure to blue light can disrupt the secretion pattern of specific hormones, upset the body’s thermoregulation, and disturb circadian rhythm. New evidence, however, shows that it decreases fat oxidation levels during sleep. One study found strong evidence that the type of light exposed to may influence certain physiological changes, including unwanted weight gain.

