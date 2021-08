Condo and lofts sales among the highest in 20 years. Second-quarter sales of Los Angeles Lofts and Condos were up over 130% from a year ago as reported in local trade journals that track sales by the number of properties that close. While it is not hard to imaging beating last year’s sales due to the economic conditions. See our report on this trend from earlier this year here. We did see buyers fleeing the cities to set up homes in smaller cities looking for breathing room for fear of living in close proximity during an airborne pandemic. That move did not last long, there are only so many available homes for sale in smaller states. In a state like Utah prices quickly shot to the moon. The tide appears to be turning back the other way. The appeal of loft and condo living is indeed back in the driver’s seat for home buyers here in Downtown LA and Hollywood. Prices for newly built properties are at record highs.