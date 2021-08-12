Cancel
N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor availability in first-episode psychosis: a PET-MR brain imaging study

By Katherine Beck ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-2769-8237
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleN-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR) hypofunction is hypothesised to underlie psychosis but this has not been tested early in illness. To address this, we studied 40 volunteers (21 patients with first-episode psychosis and 19 matched healthy controls) using PET imaging with an NMDAR selective ligand, [18F]GE-179, that binds to the ketamine binding site to index its distribution volume ratio (DVR) and volume of distribution (VT). Hippocampal DVR, but not VT, was significantly lower in patients relative to controls (p = 0.02, Cohen’s d = 0.81; p = 0.15, Cohen’s d = 0.49), and negatively associated with total (rho = −0.47, p = 0.04), depressive (rho = −0.67, p = 0.002), and general symptom severity (rho = −0.74, p < 0.001). Exploratory analyses found no significant differences in other brain regions (anterior cingulate cortex, thalamus, striatum and temporal cortex). These findings are consistent with the NMDAR hypofunction hypothesis and identify the hippocampus as a key locus for relative NMDAR hypofunction, although further studies should test specificity and causality.

Mental HealthNature.com

The continuity of effect of schizophrenia polygenic risk score and patterns of cannabis use on transdiagnostic symptom dimensions at first-episode psychosis: findings from the EU-GEI study

Diagnostic categories do not completely reflect the heterogeneous expression of psychosis. Using data from the EU-GEI study, we evaluated the impact of schizophrenia polygenic risk score (SZ-PRS) and patterns of cannabis use on the transdiagnostic expression of psychosis. We analysed first-episode psychosis patients (FEP) and controls, generating transdiagnostic dimensions of psychotic symptoms and experiences using item response bi-factor modelling. Linear regression was used to test the associations between these dimensions and SZ-PRS, as well as the combined effect of SZ-PRS and cannabis use on the dimensions of positive psychotic symptoms and experiences. We found associations between SZ-PRS and (1) both negative (B = 0.18; 95%CI 0.03–0.33) and positive (B = 0.19; 95%CI 0.03–0.35) symptom dimensions in 617 FEP patients, regardless of their categorical diagnosis; and (2) all the psychotic experience dimensions in 979 controls. We did not observe associations between SZ-PRS and the general and affective dimensions in FEP. Daily and current cannabis use were associated with the positive dimensions in FEP (B = 0.31; 95%CI 0.11–0.52) and in controls (B = 0.26; 95%CI 0.06–0.46), over and above SZ-PRS. We provide evidence that genetic liability to schizophrenia and cannabis use map onto transdiagnostic symptom dimensions, supporting the validity and utility of the dimensional representation of psychosis. In our sample, genetic liability to schizophrenia correlated with more severe psychosis presentation, and cannabis use conferred risk to positive symptomatology beyond the genetic risk. Our findings support the hypothesis that psychotic experiences in the general population have similar genetic substrates as clinical disorders.
Nature.com

Gut microbial biomarkers for the treatment response in first-episode, drug-naïve schizophrenia: a 24-week follow-up study

Preclinical studies have shown that the gut microbiota can play a role in schizophrenia (SCH) pathogenesis via the gut-brain axis. However, its role in the antipsychotic treatment response is unclear. Here, we present a 24-week follow-up study to identify gut microbial biomarkers for SCH diagnosis and treatment response, using a sample of 107 first-episode, drug-naïve SCH patients, and 107 healthy controls (HCs). We collected biological samples at baseline (all participants) and follow-up time points after risperidone treatment (SCH patients). Treatment response was assessed using the Positive and Negative Symptoms Scale total (PANSS-T) score. False discovery rate was used to correct for multiple testing. We found that SCH patients showed lower α-diversity (the Shannon and Simpson’s indices) compared to HCs at baseline (p = 1.21 × 10−9, 1.23 × 10−8, respectively). We also found a significant difference in β-diversity between SCH patients and HCs (p = 0.001). At baseline, using microbes that showed different abundance between patients and controls as predictors, a prediction model can distinguish patients from HCs with an area under the curve (AUC) of 0.867. In SCH patients, after 24 weeks of risperidone treatment, we observed an increase of α-diversity toward the basal level of HCs. At the genus level, we observed decreased abundance of Lachnoclostridium (p = 0.019) and increased abundance Romboutsia (p = 0.067). Moreover, the treatment response in SCH patients was significantly associated with the basal levels of Lachnoclostridium and Romboutsia (p = 0.005 and 0.006, respectively). Our results suggest that SCH patients may present characteristic microbiota, and certain microbiota biomarkers may predict treatment response in this patient population.
PfizerNature.com

Exploring regulation and function of dopamine D3 receptors in alcohol use disorder. A PET [C]-(+)-PHNO study

Preclinical studies support an important role of dopamine D3 receptors (DRD3s) in alcohol use disorder (AUD). In animals, voluntary alcohol consumption increases DRD3 expression, and pharmacological blockade of DRD3s attenuates alcohol self-administration and reinstatement of alcohol seeking. However, these findings have yet to be translated in humans. This study used positron emission tomography (PET) and [11C]-(+)-PHNO to compare receptor levels in several dopamine D2 receptor (DRD2) and DRD3 regions of interest between AUD subjects in early abstinence (n = 17; 6.59 ± 4.14 days of abstinence) and healthy controls (n = 18). We recruited non-treatment seeking subjects meeting DSM-5 criteria for AUD. We examined the relationship between DRD2/3 levels and both alcohol craving and alcohol motivation/wanting, using a cue reactivity procedure and an intravenous alcohol self-administration (IVASA) paradigm, respectively. [11C]-(+)-PHNO binding levels in AUD subjects were significantly lower than binding in HCs when looking at all DRD2/3 ROIs jointly (Wilk’s Λ = .58, F(6,28) =3.33, p = 0.013, η2p = 0.42), however there were no region-specific differences. Binding values demonstrate −12.3% and −16.1% lower [11C]-(+)-PHNO binding in the SMST and SN respectively, though these differences did not withstand Bonferroni corrections. There was a positive association between [11C]-(+)-PHNO binding in the SN (almost exclusively reflective of DRD3) and alpha (lower values reflect higher alcohol demand) in the APT after Bonferroni corrections (r = 0.66, p = 0.0080). This demonstrates that AUD subjects with lower DRD3 levels in the SN exhibit increased demand for alcohol. These results replicate previous findings demonstrating reduced DRD2/3 levels while also supporting a lack of DRD3 upregulation and potential downregulation in early abstinent AUD. Furthermore, the finding that binding in the SN is associated with alcohol demand warrants further examination.
ScienceNature.com

Correction: PLK1/vimentin signaling facilitates immune escape by recruiting Smad2/3 to PD-L1 promoter in metastatic lung adenocarcinoma

Correction to: Cell Death & Differentiation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41418-021-00781-4, published online 7 May 2021. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. After the publication of the article, the author found labelling error in Figs. 1d and 8a. The correct labelling is Stage 1 and Stage 2 instead of Stage N1 and Stage N2. Due to these errors, the text, the figures and the figure legends need to be corrected. The authors apologize for the mistake. The original article has been corrected.
ScienceNature.com

Extensive phenotypic characterisation of a human TDP-43 transgenic mouse model of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

The majority of preclinical studies in ALS have relied on transgenic models with overexpression of mutant human superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1), widely regarded to have failed in terms of translation of therapeutic effects. However, there are still no widely accepted models of other genetic subtypes of ALS. The majority of patients show ubiquitinated cytoplasmic inclusions of TAR DNA binding protein of 43 kilodaltons (TDP-43) in spinal motor neurons at the end stage of disease and a small proportion have mutations in TARDBP, the gene encoding TDP-43. TDP-43 transgenic mouse models have been produced, but have not been widely adopted. Here, we characterised one of these models available from the Jackson Laboratory in detail. Compared to TDP-43WT mice, TDP-43Q331K mice had 43% less hindlimb muscle mass at 6 months and a 73% reduction in hindlimb compound muscle action potential at 8 months of age. Rotarod and gait analysis indicated motor system decline with elevated weight gain. At the molecular level, the lack of TDP-43 cellular pathology was confirmed with a surprising increase in nuclear TDP-43 in motor neurons. Power analysis indicated group sizes of 12–14 mice are needed to detect 10–20% changes in measured parameters with a power of 80%, providing valid readouts for preclinical testing. Overall, this model may represent a useful component of multi-model pre-clinical therapeutic studies for ALS.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Early alterations of large-scale brain networks temporal dynamics in young children with autism

Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are associated with disruption of large-scale brain network. Recently, we found that directed functional connectivity alterations of social brain networks are a core component of atypical brain development at early developmental stages in ASD. Here, we investigated the spatio-temporal dynamics of whole-brain neuronal networks at a subsecond scale in 113 toddlers and preschoolers (66 with ASD) using an EEG microstate approach. We first determined the predominant microstates using established clustering methods. We identified five predominant microstate (labeled as microstate classes A–E) with significant differences in the temporal dynamics of microstate class B between the groups in terms of increased appearance and prolonged duration. Using Markov chains, we found differences in the dynamic syntax between several maps in toddlers and preschoolers with ASD compared to their TD peers. Finally, exploratory analysis of brain–behavioral relationships within the ASD group suggested that the temporal dynamics of some maps were related to conditions comorbid to ASD during early developmental stages.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Understanding electrochemical switchability of perovskite-type exsolution catalysts

Correction to: Nature Communications, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18563-w, published online 23 September 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements section, which was previously incorrectly given as ‘The authors gratefully acknowledge funding by the Austrian Science Fund (FWF) through project P4509-N16 as well as DESY (Hamburg, Germany), a member of the Helmholtz Association HGF, for the allocation of beamtime and provision of experimental facilities.’. The correct version states ‘The authors gratefully acknowledge funding by the Austrian Science Fund (FWF) through project F4509-N16 as well as DESY (Hamburg, Germany), a member of the Helmholtz Association HGF, for the allocation of beamtime and provision of experimental facilities.’ in place of the incorrect text. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com

Degradation of ancient Maya carved tuff stone at Copan and its bacterial bioconservation

Much stone sculptural and architectural heritage is crumbling, especially in intense tropical environments. This is exemplified by significant losses on carvings made of tuff stone at the Classic Maya site of Copan. Here we demonstrate that Copan stone primarily decays due to stress generated by humidity-related clay swelling resulting in spalling and material loss, a damaging process that appears to be facilitated by the microbial bioweathering of the tuff stone minerals (particularly feldspars). Such a weathering process is not prevented by traditional polymer- and alkoxysilane-based consolidants applied in the past. As an alternative to such unsuccessful conservation treatments, we prove the effectiveness of a bioconservation treatment based on the application of a sterile nutritional solution that selectively activates the stone´s indigenous bacteria able to produce CaCO3 biocement. The treatment generates a bond with the original matrix to significantly strengthen areas of loss, while unexpectedly, bacterial exopolymeric substances (EPS) impart hydrophobicity and reduce clay swelling. This environmentally-friendly bioconservation treatment is able to effectively and safely preserve fragile stones in tropical conditions, opening the possibility for its widespread application in the Maya area, and elsewhere.
Public HealthNature.com

Two doses of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination induce robust immune responses to emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

OPTIC (Oxford Protective T cell Immunology for COVID-19) Clinical Group,. PITCH (Protective Immunity T cells in Health Care Worker) Study Group,. The extent to which immune responses to natural infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and immunization with vaccines protect against variants of concern (VOC) is of increasing importance. Accordingly, here we analyse antibodies and T cells of a recently vaccinated, UK cohort, alongside those recovering from natural infection in early 2020. We show that neutralization of the VOC compared to a reference isolate of the original circulating lineage, B, is reduced: more profoundly against B.1.351 than for B.1.1.7, and in responses to infection or a single dose of vaccine than to a second dose of vaccine. Importantly, high magnitude T cell responses are generated after two vaccine doses, with the majority of the T cell response directed against epitopes that are conserved between the prototype isolate B and the VOC. Vaccination is required to generate high potency immune responses to protect against these and other emergent variants.
Nature.com

Novel somatic variants involved in biochemical activity of pure growth hormone-secreting pituitary adenoma without GNAS variant

We aimed to identify somatic genetic alterations in pure growth hormone (GH)-secreting pituitary adenomas without GNAS variants. Patients with GH-secreting pituitary adenoma who underwent transsphenoidal adenomectomy at Severance Hospital, Yonsei University College of Medicine were recruited. Somatic genetic alterations were profiled by whole-exome sequencing (WES) and targeted resequencing. WES was performed using DNA from nine GH-secreting pituitary tumors and corresponding blood samples. Absence of GNAS variant was confirmed by Sanger sequencing. For targeted resequencing of 140 fixed tissues, 48 WES-derived candidate genes and 7 GH-secreting pituitary adenoma-associated genes were included. Forty-eight genes with 59 somatic variants were identified by WES. In targeted resequencing, variants in 26 recurrent genes, including MAST4, PRIM2, TNN, STARD9, DNAH11, DOCK4, GPR98, BCHE, DARS, CUBN, NGDN, PLXND1, UNC5B, and COL22A1, were identified, but variants in previously reported genes were not detected. BCHE, DARS, NGDN, and UNC5B variants were associated with increased GH-secreting pituitary tumor biochemical activity, which was confirmed in vitro. Although recurrent point variants were rare, several somatic variants were identified in sporadic pure GH-secreting pituitary adenomas. Several somatic variants may affect pathways involved in the tumorigenesis and biochemical activities of GH-secreting pituitary adenomas.
ScienceNature.com

miR-181c-5p mediates apoptosis of vascular endothelial cells induced by hyperoxemia via ceRNA crosstalk

Oxygen therapy has been widely used in clinical practice, especially in anesthesia and emergency medicine. However, the risks of hyperoxemia caused by excessive O2 supply have not been sufficiently appreciated. Because nasal inhalation is mostly used for oxygen therapy, the pulmonary capillaries are often the first to be damaged by hyperoxia, causing many serious consequences. Nevertheless, the molecular mechanism by which hyperoxia injures pulmonary capillary endothelial cells (LMECs) has not been fully elucidated. Therefore, we systematically investigated these issues using next-generation sequencing and functional research techniques by focusing on non-coding RNAs. Our results showed that hyperoxia significantly induced apoptosis and profoundly affected the transcriptome profiles of LMECs. Hyperoxia significantly up-regulated miR-181c-5p expression, while down-regulated the expressions of NCAPG and lncRNA-DLEU2 in LMECs. Moreover, LncRNA-DLEU2 could bind complementarily to miR-181c-5p and acted as a miRNA sponge to block the inhibitory effect of miR-181c-5p on its target gene NCAPG. The down-regulation of lncRNA-DLEU2 induced by hyperoxia abrogated its inhibition of miR-181c-5p function, which together with the hyperoxia-induced upregulation of miR-181c-5p, all these significantly decreased the expression of NCAPG, resulting in apoptosis of LMECs. Our results demonstrated a ceRNA network consisting of lncRNA-DLEU2, miR-181c-5p and NCAPG, which played an important role in hyperoxia-induced apoptosis of vascular endothelial injury. Our findings will contribute to the full understanding of the harmful effects of hyperoxia and to find ways for effectively mitigating its deleterious effects.
HealthNature.com

Survival and decannulation across indications for infant tracheostomy: a twelve-year single-center cohort study

Describe survival and decannulation following infant tracheostomy based on indication for tracheostomy placement. Retrospective cohort study of infants who received tracheostomy at a single pediatric hospital over a twelve-year period. Primary and secondary indications were categorized into pulmonary, anatomic, cardiac, neurologic/musculoskeletal, and others. Results. A total of 378 infants underwent...
Nature.com

Multi-omic profiling of peritoneal metastases in gastric cancer identifies molecular subtypes and therapeutic vulnerabilities

Peritoneal metastasis, a hallmark of incurable advanced gastric cancer (GC), presently has no curative therapy and its molecular features have not been examined extensively. Here we present a comprehensive multi-omic analysis of malignant ascitic fluid samples and their corresponding tumor cell lines from 98 patients, including whole-genome sequencing, RNA sequencing, DNA methylation and enhancer landscape. We identify a higher frequency of receptor tyrosine kinase and mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway alterations compared to primary GC; moreover, approximately half of the gene alterations are potentially treatable with targeted therapy. Our analyses also stratify ascites-disseminated GC into two distinct molecular subtypes: one displaying active super enhancers (SEs) at the ELF3, KLF5 and EHF loci, and a second subtype bearing transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) pathway activation through SMAD3 SE activation and high expression of transcriptional enhancer factor TEF-1 (TEAD1). In the TGF-β subtype, inhibition of the TEAD pathway circumvents therapy resistance, suggesting a potential molecular-guided therapeutic strategy for this subtype of intractable GC.
CancerNature.com

Inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 infection in vitro by suppressing its receptor, angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, via aryl-hydrocarbon receptor signal

Since understanding molecular mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 infection is extremely important for developing effective therapies against COVID-19, we focused on the internalization mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 via ACE2. Although cigarette smoke is generally believed to be harmful to the pathogenesis of COVID-19, cigarette smoke extract (CSE) treatments were surprisingly found to suppress the expression of ACE2 in HepG2 cells. We thus tried to clarify the mechanism of CSE effects on expression of ACE2 in mammalian cells. Because RNA-seq analysis suggested that suppressive effects on ACE2 might be inversely correlated with induction of the genes regulated by aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR), the AHR agonists 6-formylindolo(3,2-b)carbazole (FICZ) and omeprazole (OMP) were tested to assess whether those treatments affected ACE2 expression. Both FICZ and OMP clearly suppressed ACE2 expression in a dose-dependent manner along with inducing CYP1A1. Knock-down experiments indicated a reduction of ACE2 by FICZ treatment in an AHR-dependent manner. Finally, treatments of AHR agonists inhibited SARS-CoV-2 infection into Vero E6 cells as determined with immunoblotting analyses detecting SARS-CoV-2 specific nucleocapsid protein. We here demonstrate that treatment with AHR agonists, including FICZ, and OMP, decreases expression of ACE2 via AHR activation, resulting in suppression of SARS-CoV-2 infection in mammalian cells.
ScienceNature.com

Live cell tagging tracking and isolation for spatial transcriptomics using photoactivatable cell dyes

A cell’s phenotype and function are influenced by dynamic interactions with its microenvironment. To examine cellular spatiotemporal activity, we developed SPACECAT—Spatially PhotoActivatable Color Encoded Cell Address Tags—to annotate, track, and isolate cells while preserving viability. In SPACECAT, samples are stained with photocaged fluorescent molecules, and cells are labeled by uncaging those molecules with user-patterned near-UV light. SPACECAT offers single-cell precision and temporal stability across diverse cell and tissue types. Illustratively, we target crypt-like regions in patient-derived intestinal organoids to enrich for stem-like and actively mitotic cells, matching literature expectations. Moreover, we apply SPACECAT to ex vivo tissue sections from four healthy organs and an autochthonous lung tumor model. Lastly, we provide a computational framework to identify spatially-biased transcriptome patterns and enriched phenotypes. This minimally perturbative and broadly applicable method links cellular spatiotemporal and/or behavioral phenotypes with diverse downstream assays, enabling insights into the connections between tissue microenvironments and (dys)function.
Nature.com

Impaired impulse inhibition of emotional stimuli in patients with borderline personality disorder

This study was aimed to investigate whether BPD patients showed impaired impulse inhibition of emotional and non-emotional stimuli and to explore relevant neuroelectrophysiological mechanisms. A total of 32 BPD patients and 32 matched healthy controls were recruited. Self-reported scales were used to measure psychiatric symptoms. The event-related potentials (ERPs) were recorded when subjects were performing neutral and emotional Stop Signal Task (SST). Group differences in self-reported scores, behavioral variables and ERPs were compared. The BPD group scored significantly higher on impulsivity, severity of BPD symptoms, levels of depression and anxiety than the control group. In neutral SST, no significant group differences were detected in the amplitude and latency of ERPs components induced. In emotional SST, the P2 amplitude of negative emotion was significantly larger than that of neutral emotion in Go trials. In Stop trials, the P2 amplitude of BPD group was significantly smaller than that of control group, and the N2 amplitude of BPD group was significantly greater than that of control group. BPD patients showed impaired inhibition of emotional stimuli rather than non-emotional stimuli. The deficits of emotional impulse control mainly exhibit at the early attention, stimulus evaluation and conflict detection stages.
HealthNature.com

Comparison between intervertebral oblique lumbar interbody fusion and transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion: a multicenter study

This study aimed to perform a comparative analysis of postoperative results between lumbar degenerative spondylolisthesis (LDS) treated with oblique lateral interbody fusion (OLIF) and transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) from the Chiba spine surgery registry database. Sixty-five patients who underwent single-level OLIF (O group) for LDS with ≥ 3 years’ follow-up were retrospectively reviewed. The control group comprised 78 patients who underwent single-level TLIF (T group). The analyzed variables included global alignment, radiological parameters of fused segments, asymptomatic and symptomatic ASD incidence, clinical outcomes at 3 years postoperatively using the Japanese Orthopedic Association Back Pain Evaluation Questionnaire data, visual analogue scale scores for low back pain, lower extremity pain, and lower extremity numbness. There was no significant change in global alignment between the two groups. The rate of improvement in anterior intervertebral disc height was not significantly different between the groups at 1-month postoperatively. However, at the final evaluation, the anterior intervertebral disc height and incidence of asymptomatic ASD were significantly higher in the O group. There was no significant difference in symptomatic ASD, reoperation cases, or clinical results between groups. Thus, single-level OLIF can maintain the corrected disc height, but as it has no effect on global alignment, its benefit is limited.
ScienceNature.com

In situ ultrastructures of two evolutionarily distant apicomplexan rhoptry secretion systems

Parasites of the phylum Apicomplexa cause important diseases including malaria, cryptosporidiosis and toxoplasmosis. These intracellular pathogens inject the contents of an essential organelle, the rhoptry, into host cells to facilitate invasion and infection. However, the structure and mechanism of this eukaryotic secretion system remain elusive. Here, using cryo-electron tomography and subtomogram averaging, we report the conserved architecture of the rhoptry secretion system in the invasive stages of two evolutionarily distant apicomplexans, Cryptosporidium parvum and Toxoplasma gondii. In both species, we identify helical filaments, which appear to shape and compartmentalize the rhoptries, and an apical vesicle (AV), which facilitates docking of the rhoptry tip at the parasite’s apical region with the help of an elaborate ultrastructure named the rhoptry secretory apparatus (RSA); the RSA anchors the AV at the parasite plasma membrane. Depletion of T. gondii Nd9, a protein required for rhoptry secretion, disrupts the RSA ultrastructure and AV-anchoring. Moreover, T. gondii contains a line of AV-like vesicles, which interact with a pair of microtubules and accumulate towards the AV, leading to a working model for AV-reloading and discharging of multiple rhoptries. Together, our analyses provide an ultrastructural framework to understand how these important parasites deliver effectors into host cells.
Mental HealthNature.com

Isoforms of soluble vascular endothelial growth factor in stress-related mental disorders: a cross-sectional study

Vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) has been implicated in the pathophysiology of stress-related mental disorders. However, VEGF levels have seldom been compared across mental disorders and never by isoforms. Pathophysiological processes involving leakage of astrocyte-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) across the blood–brain barrier could be associated with VEGF levels in patients with stress-related mental disorders. This cross-sectional study compared plasma levels of VEGF121, VEGF165, and VEGF121 + VEGF165 (VEGFtotal) in patients with stress-induced exhaustion disorder (SED) (n = 31), patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) (n = 31), and healthy controls (n = 61). It also analyzed the correlation between VEGF and astrocyte-derived EVs in plasma. An enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) was used to measure VEGF121 and VEGF165 in citrate plasma, and flow cytometry was used to measure astrocyte-derived EVs in plasma. The mean concentration of soluble VEGF121 (sVEGF121) was significantly higher in patients with SED than healthy controls (P = 0.043). Mean sVEGF165 was significantly lower in patients with MDD than patients with SED (P = 0.004) or healthy controls (P = 0.037). Mean sVEGFtotal was significantly higher in patients with SED than in patients with MDD (P = 0.021) and also higher in patients with SED than healthy controls (P = 0.040). Levels of sVEGF121 were positively correlated with levels of astrocyte-derived EVs only in patients with SED (P = 0.0128). The same was true of levels of sVEGFtotal and astrocyte-derived EVs (P = 0.0046). Differing levels of VEGF isoforms may reflect different pathophysiological mechanisms in SED and MDD. Further research is needed to better understand the potential roles of VEGF isoforms and astrocyte-derived EVs in mental disorders.

