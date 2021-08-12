Cancel
Real Estate

The Institutionalization of the SFR Niche

By Greg Isaacson
multihousingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new wave of institutionalization is sweeping the single-family rental sector today—a wave that shows no signs of slowing down. SFR investing is growing dramatically, as some of the world’s largest asset managers dive in or expand their footholds. Major equity investments and commitments totaled $6.3 billion in the first quarter, according to CBRE—dwarfing the $2.6 billion recorded in all of 2020 and $1 billion in 2019. The second quarter of 2021 saw even more activity, with two heavyweights—Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. and Invesco Real Estate—announcing deals worth a total of $11 billion in June alone.

#Sfr#Single Family Homes#Btr#Cbre#Invesco Real Estate#Sfr Company Mynd#The Altus Group#Tricon Residential#Gtis Partners#Btr#Harvard Investments#Ahv Communities#Nexmetro Communities
