The Institutionalization of the SFR Niche

It has been almost a year and a half since the words “novel coronavirus” and “COVID-19” became part of our lexicon. Like every other economic sector, COVID-19 had a significant effect on commercial real estate (CRE). Yes, there have been some challenging moments over the past eighteen months, and everyone has to learn and adapt along the way. But the numbers and the data suggest that even in the short-term, the CRE market is looking good.