State Employee Information Mistakenly Uploaded to Internal Website. No known unauthorized access; Steps taken to prevent instance from happening again. Raleigh, N.C. – The North Carolina Department of Information Technology (NCDIT) and the Office of State Human Resources (OSHR) are notifying current and former state employees of a recent security concern involving their data. A file containing personally identifiable information including 84,860 employees’ names and Social Security numbers was mistakenly uploaded to an internal portal that was accessible to other state employees. At this time, there is no evidence that anyone accessed the information other than those employees who were involved in identifying and remediating the instance.