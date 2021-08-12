Cancel
Alachua, FL

Alachua doubles electric providers, approves GRU and Florida Municipal Power Agency

alachuatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALACHUA ‒ The City of Alachua has negotiated a new power supply agreement now that Alachua’s new Legacy Park Electric Substation has been completed. The new substation gives the City the ability to draw power from different providers, allows an overlap of electrical services if one provider loses power, and strengthens the City’s negotiation position when purchasing energy.

Comments / 0

