House Rent

Can a trustee charge me rent. I moved in with no agreement. I've lived here for over a year rent free. Trust reads trustee can.

By Asked in Phoenix, AZ
 5 days ago

Trustee wants me to start charging me rent. Trust reads a descendant shall have use of the property. I moved in with no agreement. But, the trust reads it's at the complete and sole discretion of the trustee to charge a descendant rent. What if I refuse to pay. I already have lived here a year rent free. Can the trustee still do this a year later. Just charge rent with out me agreeing to it. What if I don't pay.?

