Cancer

25% of Patients With Cancer Lack Immunity Against Measles

By Nick Mulcahy
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the onslaught of COVID-19, researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle had another infectious disease worry: an "unprecedented" outbreak of measles. "In 2019, we saw the most measles cases in any year since the 1990s," said Sara Marquis, MPH, a clinical research coordinator at the center....

CancerMedicalXpress

Frequent consumption of peanuts by cancer patients may increase risk of cancer spread

A study by University of Liverpool researchers has identified new factors accompanying previous findings that frequent consumption of peanuts by cancer patients could increase risk of cancer spread. The study, published in Carcinogenesis shows that Peanut agglutinin (PNA) – a carbohydrate-binding protein that rapidly enters into the blood circulation after...
CancerMedical News Today

What are the treatment options for lung cancer?

Lung cancer treatment options will vary according to the type of lung cancer a person has, the stage of the disease, and the person’s overall health. Surgery is a standard treatment for the removal of a cancerous tumor, while a person may require chemotherapy and radiation therapy to kill cancerous cells. In some cases, a doctor may recommend other treatment approaches, such as targeted treatments and immunotherapy.
CancerSFGate

New clinical trial open for patients with a specific form of lung cancer

(BPT) - According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which makes up over 80% of lung cancers, is the single leading cause of cancer deaths in the world. NSCLC is typically diagnosed in patients over the age of 65. And according to the National Cancer Institute, non-small cell lung cancer is not as sensitive to treatments like chemotherapy and radiation therapy as other forms of cancer.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

JNCCN Study Highlights Gaps In Patient Supportive Services At U.S. Cancer Centers

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research in the July 2021 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network indicates a need to increase substance use and mental health support capabilities at cancer centers across the United States. Past studies have determined that people diagnosed with cancer within the past decade have a higher prevalence for substance use disorders than those with no recent cancer diagnosis.[1][2] Researchers from the Mayo Clinic used the American Hospital Association, Area Health Resource File, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Hospital Compare databases to analyze the psychosocial support being offered by more than 1,000 cancer centers across America. They found that most centers offered mental health services (85.4%), but less than half offered chemical dependency services (45.5%), and even fewer offered both (44.1%).
CancerScience Daily

Novel therapy shows promise for lung cancer patients with rare EGFR mutation

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among men and women in the United States, regardless of ethnicity. Non-small cell lung cancer is the most common form of the disease, accounting for 84% of all diagnoses. One option for this group of patients is targeted therapy, a type of treatment that attacks specific genes and proteins within a cancer cell. Moffitt Cancer Center is part of a multinational, early phase clinical trial evaluating a new targeted therapy for patients with metastatic or unresectable non-small cell lung cancer who have a specific genetic mutation: EGFR Ex20Ins.
Cancerkboi.com

Immune-Based Therapy May Help Some Battling Advanced Colon Cancers

Immunotherapy helped extend the lives of some patients with the most common type of advanced colon cancer, researchers report. The new findings are important, they noted, because immunotherapy doesn’t typically work against microsatellite stable (MSS) colon cancer. These patients have few treatment options once their disease no longer responds to chemotherapy.
CancerEurekAlert

Scientists discover how immune cells survive their battle with cancer

BOSTON – The body’s immune system can recognize and attack cancer cells, but when those are able to overcome this assault, malignant tumors develop in patients. New research led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) uncovers some of the key factors that are needed for survival of immune cells in the battle against cancer. The findings, published in Cell, point to potential therapeutic targets to tip the scales so that the immune system can effectively defeat aggressive cancers.
CancerMedicalXpress

Fat 'shield' protects immune cells—and some cancers—from destruction

A newly discovered fat "shield" that prevents natural killer cells from being destroyed by their own deadly biological weapons also allows some cancer cells to evade an immune system attack, a study at Columbia University has found. The findings, which may lead to new treatments for aggressive cancers, were reported...
Cancerhealthing.ca

Should cancer patients avoid eating peanuts?

Heavy consumption of peanuts by cancer patients may increase the risk of the disease spreading to other parts of the body, according to a new study that recommends leaving the legumes alone while undergoing treatment. The study, published in the journal Carcinogenesis, found that a carbohydrate-binding protein called Peanut agglutinin...
CancerMedscape News

A Tale of Two Patients: Female Body Image and Cancer Treatment

"I want to stop this treatment." These are not the words I'm expecting to hear from my patient. She has advanced stage IV cancer, and the third-line endocrine (antihormonal) therapy I recommended a few months ago is working. The imaging shows a significant response. I think perhaps she's misunderstood me....
CancerScience Daily

Increasing the immune system’s appetite for cancer protectors

A two-arm molecule can effectively deplete cancer-protecting cells inside tumors, allowing the immune system to fight off tumors without becoming overactive. The finding, published online in Science Translational Medicine, could lead to new types of cancer immunotherapies. "By effectively removing these immune-suppressive cells inside tumors instead of in the whole...
Philadelphia, PAEurekAlert

Improving patient experiences in cancer clinical trials

PHILADELPHIA (August 11, 2021) – Cancer clinical trials (CCTs) provide patients an opportunity to receive experimental drugs, tests, and/or procedures that can lead to remissions. For some, a CCT may seem like their only option. Yet little is known about the experiences of patient participants who withdraw from CCTs. Now,...
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Pain Management Getting Worse for Patients With Terminal Cancer

In a sign that pain management for patients dying of cancer is worsening, a new study by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute investigators has found a sharp decline in opioid access among these patients over a recent 10-year period, even as many more of them turned to hospital emergency rooms for pain treatment.
CancerPosted by
UPI News

Study: Cancer patients avoiding marijuana, even as rules relax on use

As legal use of marijuana expands, experts say U.S. cancer patients are still far less likely to use it than the general population. That's the key finding from a new study based on data on smoking habits -- both tobacco and pot -- collected from nearly 20,000 people between 2013 and 2018. Several U.S. states legalized recreational pot during that time.
San Diego, CAPosted by
SlashGear

Ultrasound and immune cell combo may solve major cancer treatment issue

Researchers with the University of California – San Diego have published a study detailing a new cancer treatment that targets malignant tumors without damaging the surrounding healthy tissue. The treatment was used in mice that had cancerous tumors, revealing that a combination of cancer-targeting immune cells and ultrasound is a promising experimental therapy.
HealthMedscape News

Increased Risk of Rheumatoid Arthritis Among Patients With Endometriosis

Yu-Hao Xue; Liang-Tian You; Hsin-Fu Ting; Yu-Wen Chen; Zi-Yun Sheng; Yi-Dong Xie; Yu-Hsun Wang; Jeng-Yuan Chiou; James Cheng-Chung Wei. Objectives: Autoimmunity may play a role in endometriosis. The association between endometriosis and RA remains unknown. This study was conducted to identify any evidence for this relationship. Methods: This 13-year, nationwide,...

