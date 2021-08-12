Cancel
Renting out my moms house

By Asked in Corona, CA
 4 days ago

Elderly mom, 90 years old, moved in with our family and is going to rent out her house. She wants me to handle everything. Whose name will be on lease.....mine or hers? If her name needs to be on lease what if she passes away while the lease is in effect? What is the best way to handle this type of situation? Thank you.

