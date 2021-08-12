Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Taking Up Space

mills.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterdisciplinary artist and filmmaker Christy Chan—the A+P+I Artist-in-Residence at Mills—is casting light on community resilience and antiracist solidarity across the Oakland cityscape this summer through the Dear America Project, a roaming art exhibition. With her crew of roving film production collaborators, Chan and her team install site-specific, large-scale guerilla projections foregrounding messages from Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) artists that confront racism.

www.mills.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wofford College#Contemporary Art#Public Art#Art Museums#The Dear America Project#Pacific Islander#Aapi#Mills Hall#Related Tactics#Anti Asian#Asian Americans#Chinese#Southern#Confederate#Asian Americans#Mills College Located
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy