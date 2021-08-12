Taking Up Space
Interdisciplinary artist and filmmaker Christy Chan—the A+P+I Artist-in-Residence at Mills—is casting light on community resilience and antiracist solidarity across the Oakland cityscape this summer through the Dear America Project, a roaming art exhibition. With her crew of roving film production collaborators, Chan and her team install site-specific, large-scale guerilla projections foregrounding messages from Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) artists that confront racism.www.mills.edu
Comments / 0