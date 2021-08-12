Anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction in the over-50s. A prospective comparative study between surgical and functional treatment.
In patients aged over 50 years, although data are sparse, results of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery are good if selection is correctly performed. However, non-operative treatment is usually proposed for this age group, as patients generally prefer just to scale down their sports activities. Non-operative results are acceptable, but with a high risk of residual instability, secondary lesions and lifestyle alteration. The main aim of the present study was to compare results between surgical versus non-surgical treatment of ACL tear in over-50 year-olds. Secondary objectives comprised assessing prognostic factors for poor functional outcome, and comparing the 2 groups epidemiologically to identify clinical decision-making factors. The study hypothesis was that results are comparable between operative and non-operative treatment of ACL tear.www.physiciansweekly.com
