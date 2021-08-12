Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction in the over-50s. A prospective comparative study between surgical and functional treatment.

physiciansweekly.com
 5 days ago

In patients aged over 50 years, although data are sparse, results of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery are good if selection is correctly performed. However, non-operative treatment is usually proposed for this age group, as patients generally prefer just to scale down their sports activities. Non-operative results are acceptable, but with a high risk of residual instability, secondary lesions and lifestyle alteration. The main aim of the present study was to compare results between surgical versus non-surgical treatment of ACL tear in over-50 year-olds. Secondary objectives comprised assessing prognostic factors for poor functional outcome, and comparing the 2 groups epidemiologically to identify clinical decision-making factors. The study hypothesis was that results are comparable between operative and non-operative treatment of ACL tear.

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molière
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Study Group#Marseille#Acl#Koos#Ikdc#Ns#Laximetry#Iii#Laboratoire Icube#Cnrs#Parc Sud Galaxie#Iuls#H Pital Pasteur Ii#H Pital Sud#Aix Marseille Universit#Aphm#Ism#Institut De La Locomotion#Centre Albert Trillat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsGenetic Engineering News

Stem Cell Therapy Repairs Injured Tendons

Tendon injuries in sheep that were treated with stem cell grafts achieved, in just two months, a diameter and hardness similar to the original healthy tendon, according to the results of a study (“Adipose micro-grafts enhance tendinopathy healing in ovine model: An in vivo experimental perspective study”) released in Stem Cells Translational Medicine (SCTM). These findings suggest that the treatment, which uses autologous adipose micrografts (AAMGs, stem cells derived from fat taken from the recipient) presents a safe, reliable, and relatively fast way to promote tendon healing, according to the researchers.
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Anti-phosphatidyl-serine/prothrombin antibodies (aPS/PT) in isolated lupus anticoagulant (LA): is their presence linked to dual test positivity?

Anti phosphatidylserine/prothrombin antibodies (aPS/PT) are often present in patients with antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) and might be relevant in the pathogenesis of this condition. They are major determinant of lupus anticoagulant (LA) in triple-positive antiphospholipid (aPL) profile. Whether they are present and pathogenic in patients with isolated LA [negative anticardiolipin (aCL) and anti β2-Glycoprotein I (aβ2GPI) antibodies] is a matter of debate.
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

A screening method to spot biomarkers that may warn of serious events in a chronic disease – illustrated by cardiological CLARICOR trial data.

By Per Winkel,Jørgen Hilden,Janus Christian Jakobsen,Jane Lindschou,Gorm Boje Jensen,Erik Kjøller,Ahmad Sajadieh,Jens Kastrup,Hans Jørn Kolmos,Anders Larsson,Johan Ärnlöv,Mette Bjerre,Christian Gluud. To develop a crude screening method for detecting biomarkers which frequently exhibit a rise (or fall) in level prior to a serious event (e.g. a stroke) in patients with a chronic disease,...
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Immune-checkpoint inhibition

This study states that Escalated immunotherapeutic regimens and novel treatment blends are under clinical examination. Compelling helpful systems in the post-durvalumab movement setting address a neglected requirement for clinical exploration. The PACIFIC preliminary denoted another time in the treatment of stage III unresectable NSCLC, building up durvalumab solidification as new norm of care around the world, with around 14 % increment of long haul endurance and half of the patients alive at 4 years. A progression of escalated invulnerable designated spot restraint regimens are as of now being scrutinized in clinical preliminaries to enhance the remedial advantage acquired in this populace, while the distinguishing proof of customized approaches just as the improvement of powerful therapies in the post-durvalumab movement setting address a real and questionable theme for clinical cellular breakdown in the lungs research. This audit portrays the current genuine word treatment situation for stage III unresectable NSCLC in Italy, and gives a refreshed outline of the impending remedial systems under clinical examination, talking about the most significant difficulties and openings including the post-PACIFIC period.
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Association between tobacco use and symptomatology in individuals at ultra-high risk to develop a psychosis: A longitudinal study.

By Heleen S van der Heijden,Frederike Schirmbeck,Philip McGuire,Lucia R Valmaggia,Matthew J Kempton,Mark van der Gaag,Barnaby Nelson,Anita Riecher-Rössler,Rodrigo Bressan,Neus Barrantes-Vidal,Stephan Ruhrmann,Gabriele Sachs,Lieuwe de Haan,Jentien M Vermeulen,. The high prevalence rates and impact of tobacco smoking in individuals with a psychotic disorder have become an increasing interest. Little is known about tobacco...

Comments / 0

Community Policy