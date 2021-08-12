Cancel
Silver, silicon co-substituted hydroxyapatite modulates bacteria-cell competition for enhanced osteogenic function.

Combating bacteria while promoting tissue regeneration is an aim of highest priority for employing biomaterials in orthopedics that often embroiled with pre-operative contamination. Through simulating a surgical site infection environment and an infected implant site, we showcase the ability of a functionally modified hydroxyapatite, Ag,Si-HA that permits preferential adhesion of human bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cells (BMSCs) over co-cultured bacterial pathogen, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, by displaying immediate suppression and killing of the bacteria present with minimum cytotoxicity for 28 days. And, at the same time, Ag,Si-HA stimulates BMSCs towards osteogenic differentiation despite being within the contaminated milieu. These findings provide well-defined requirements for incorporating antibacterial properties to biomaterials in managing pre-operative contamination. In addition, it highlights the dual positive attributes of Ag,Si-HA as an effective antibacterial biomaterial and at the same time, promotes bone tissue regeneration.

