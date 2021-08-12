Cancel
Superintendent’s Welcome

Homer News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the 2021-2022 school year! Our district is very excited to have all of our students, staff, and parents back in school after a tumultuous few years. Our 42 schools are committed to meet the needs of every student, every day. This includes a safe and supportive learning environment for students and staff. Our overall philosophy is to establish strong, positive relationships with all students to provide a high quality learning experience. We take these responsibilities very seriously and look forward to working with our staff, students, parents and guardians, and diverse communities to fulfill these commitments.

