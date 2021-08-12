Superintendent’s Welcome

The 2021 school year was supposed to mark a return to normal for American schoolchildren, and it's turning out to be anything but. As the delta variant rips through the country, more and more kids are getting sick, and that's complicating back-to-school plans for educators and students alike. And it's turning into a political battle. In Florida, where many school superintendents want masks, the state's governor, Ron DeSantis, has issued an executive order banning mask mandates in schools. Carlee Simon is superintendent of Alachua County Public Schools, where, despite the governor's order, students will be required to wear masks for the first two weeks of the school year. She joins us now to talk more about that decision. Welcome.