Genetic variants of SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus that caused the coronavirus pandemic -- have been emerging and circulating around the world. The World Health Organization classifies variant viruses as "variants of interest" and "variants of concern." According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, variants of concern can spread more quickly and cause more serious COVID-19 illness. The post Gamma, delta and lambda: What are they and are they cause for concern? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.