With heat waves hitting parts of the country where central air conditioning isn’t common like the Pacific Northwest, a lot more people are turning to portable or window-mounted units to stay cool. Too bad most of those units are so bulky and ugly that we wince when we take them out of storage for the hottest months of summer. To make matters worse, the average window-mounted air conditioner can take up the entire window, blocking daylight and projecting too far into the room while only offering marginal relief. There’s clearly a hole in the market for better looking units that pack more power into smaller packages.