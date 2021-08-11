Reeling ‘Em In: Know your fish and avoid encounters with the wildlife troopers

This position is with FWC’s Division of Marine Fisheries Management, Artificial Reefs Sub-section. The selected candidate will work closely with other Division Biological Scientists and a Biological Administrator to manage grants and contracts for artificial reef construction and monitoring in state and federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico primarily offshore northwest Florida (Pensacola through Aucilla), including collecting, compiling, analyzing and interpreting physical and biological data, implementing assessments of artificial reef habitats and preparing technical reports. The candidate will also conduct human use monitoring surveys, in-situ visual fish census, and document contract compliance and performance using SCUBA and underwater photography/videography; assist in mobilizing and demobilizing for all field operations; assist with statistical analyses of project data and the production of summary tables and graphics; and assist in report preparation, including figures, tables and maps. The person selected for this position will be required to regularly interact with individuals from within and outside the agency, as well as the general public.