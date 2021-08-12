Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Welcome New Evans Teachers

ottumwaschools.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince spring, the district has hired 51 new teachers. While some new staff members replaced teachers who retired at the end of the 2020-21 school year, others are part of the district's Be The Best initiative. Recommendations under this initiative include adding staff to reduce class sizes and support the individualized learning needs of students in areas such as Title I reading, English Language Learner, K-8 music, English language arts, special education, and guidance.

www.ottumwaschools.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Hale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Arts#Bulldog Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
Related
Butte, MTNBCMontana

Orientation begins for new Butte teachers

BUTTE, Mont. — Erin Galle and Sara Ryan aren't new to teaching -- but they are new to Butte School District 1. "This will be both of our third years," said Galle. Galle accepted a position as a first-grade teacher at Hillcrest elementary, and Ryan took a job as a fifth-grade teacher at Whitter elementary school.
EducationDenver Post

Walnut Hills teachers prepare to welcome back students

The halls of Walnut Hills Elementary School were mostly silent on Thursday morning. Isolated groups of teachers and staff navigated the building – some were busy putting up last-minute posters and decorations on hallway bulletin boards, and others were focused on preparing individual classrooms and workrooms. Despite their noticeable excitement, the school still boasted the quiet feel of summer vacation.
Educationwvua23.com

Hale, Greene County schools resume classes

The Hale County School District and the Greene County School District kicked off the school year on Tuesday, Aug. 10, with mask mandates and other safety precautions in place. Hale County Superintendent Michael Ryans said although some people do not support requiring masks in schools, it is a necessary step that must be taken to ensure a safe school year.
Effingham, ILEffingham Daily News

Noon Rotary recognizes new teachers

Effingham Noon Rotary held its annual New Teachers Luncheon on Aug. 11, recognizing those new to the Effingham Unit 40 school district. There will be 18 new teachers in the district this year. The teachers introduced themselves and told a little about their backgrounds and where they will be teaching.
Horry County, SCwpde.com

'Back to normal:' Carolina Forest Elementary teachers, staff prepare to welcome students

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Classrooms are coming together at Carolina Forest Elementary School with the hopes to welcome students back to a wonderland. A land where there are no plexiglass barriers and not every student's face is covered with a mask. Originally, the plan was to play off of the shields and theme the school 'through the looking glass' but Principal Dennis Devorick said it was a welcomed change.
Educationwaukeeschools.org

Welcome to a New School Year!

I hope this note finds you excited about the 2021-22 school year. A new year always brings new opportunities for our students. The students attending Northwest High School have the fortunate opportunity to learn in a new environment, and the district has also enhanced the environments at several existing elementary and secondary buildings. Construction is constant in our district, but it allows us to better serve an ever-growing student population.
New Castle, PAPosted by
New Castle News

New Castle board hires teachers

Five newly assigned teachers will report to their permanent classrooms in the New Castle Area School District for the 2021-22 school year when classes resume Aug. 30. Additionally, a new teacher will take the helm for the district-run cyber school. The school board voted 8-0-1 to approve the positions. Newly...
Smithville, TXAustin American-Statesman

Chamber Chatter: Smithville chamber welcomes new school district teachers with city tours, convocation

The Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the new teachers of the Smithville school district through our We Support Smithville ISD program this past week. We took the 29 new employees around town on a train tour, stopping at City Hall where Mayor Joanna Morgan, City Manager Robert Tamble and City secretaries Brenda Paige and Jennifer Lynch welcomed everyone, gave an overview of city services, gave out gift cards and conducted a tour of City Hall.
Marco Island, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Rotary Welcomes New Member

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime is honored to welcome Roy Helfrick, along with his wife Gail, as the newest member of our Rotary family. The secretary of his previous Rotary club in New Jersey said this about Roy: "Roy Helfrick was an outstanding member of the Rotary Club of Asbury Park, New Jersey. Roy has consistently been a club leader and a member of our board and several committees. We wish Roy and Gail good luck in this new chapter of their life and congratulate you on obtaining such a first-class new member." The Helfrick's have been visiting Marco for years with family living here. So, when it came time for retirement from Roy's career of 20 years as Project Manager of Clinical Trials for Bristol Myers Squibb, Naples and Marco was a natural. Prior to that career, Roy was a Respiratory Therapist. His hobbies include reading and gardening. Roy is a Monmouth County Master Gardener and was a Commissioner of the Asbury Park Environment and Share Tree Commission. A man of many talents, we are privileged to welcome Roy into our Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime. For more information about Rotary and our Club please contact Linda Sandlin, linda@marcorealtysource.com.
Henry County, KYHenry County Local

HCPS welcomes new psychologist

Brad Wooten, school psychologist, is joining Henry County Public Schools. Brad, who is a licensed school psychologist, comes to Henry County with a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and an Educational Specialist degree from Murray State University. He practiced school psychology for six years in Clarksville, Tenn., and completed a one-year internship in Martin, Tenn. He also worked for vocational rehabilitation under the supervision of a psychologist in graduate school along with being a graduate assistant.
Geneseo, ILgeneseorepublic.com

New Teacher Luncheon in Geneseo

New staff members in the Geneseo School District were honored on Aug. 9 at a luncheon at Grace United Methodist Church. The 2021 luncheon was the 41st annual for the church to host new teachers and administrators to the district, and due to guidelines in place due to the pandemic, the luncheon was not held in 2020.
Pell City, ALAnniston Star

Pell City welcomes back teachers with a visit from the weather man himself

PELL CITY — The Pell City School System welcomed back its teachers with music, speeches, prizes and a visit from noted TV meteorologist James Spann. The event was Thursday at its annual teacher institute, and it included door prizes, a performance by students Zoe Kay and Macy Kreitlein, and greetings from Board President Cecil Fomby, Board member Norman Wilder, State Representative Randy Wood and Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt.
Fluvanna County, VAfluvannareview.com

New superintendent, new teachers, new school year

Even though students aren’t due back until Aug. 11, school started for new staff Monday (Aug. 2). More than 40 attended first day orientation at the Fluvanna County High School. They met new Superintendent Peter Gretz and many Fluvanna leaders. While they ate lunch, Executive Director of Human Resources, Operations...
Educationkingsburyjournal.com

Meet the new teachers and administrator

Students returning to De Smet Schools in August will likely see a few new faces around the campus. We have asked the new staff some questions to help you with an introduction. What is your name and what grade(s) or subjects are you going to be teaching?. Becky Geyer: Athletic...
EducationEast Texas News

COCISD welcomes new administrators

COLDSPRING — The Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD School Board met the districts newest administrators at its regular meeting on July 26. Dr. Terra Smith is the new COCISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. Smith has served as a high school social studies teacher, dean of instruction, a secondary assistant principal, an associate principal, a middle school principal, and a central office administrator within the Houston area.
The Dalles, ORcolumbiagorgenews.com

TD welcomes new superintendent

THE DALLES — Last month, Theresa Peters stepped down from her interim position as North Wasco County District 21 superintendent, and officially passed the duties over to Dr. Carolyn Bernal. Coming from her previous position as assistant superintendent for Rio School District in Oxnard, Bernal and her husband have traveled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy