Welcome New Evans Teachers

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime is honored to welcome Roy Helfrick, along with his wife Gail, as the newest member of our Rotary family. The secretary of his previous Rotary club in New Jersey said this about Roy: "Roy Helfrick was an outstanding member of the Rotary Club of Asbury Park, New Jersey. Roy has consistently been a club leader and a member of our board and several committees. We wish Roy and Gail good luck in this new chapter of their life and congratulate you on obtaining such a first-class new member." The Helfrick's have been visiting Marco for years with family living here. So, when it came time for retirement from Roy's career of 20 years as Project Manager of Clinical Trials for Bristol Myers Squibb, Naples and Marco was a natural. Prior to that career, Roy was a Respiratory Therapist. His hobbies include reading and gardening. Roy is a Monmouth County Master Gardener and was a Commissioner of the Asbury Park Environment and Share Tree Commission. A man of many talents, we are privileged to welcome Roy into our Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime. For more information about Rotary and our Club please contact Linda Sandlin, linda@marcorealtysource.com.