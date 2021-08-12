Bulldog Bash Welcomes Families Back to School

The Evans Middle School Bulldog Bash will be on Tuesday, August 17 from 5-7 p.m. Hotdogs will be served in the rubber gym beginning at 5 p.m. It will be an open house format for seventh and eighth grade students. Sixth grade students will have the opportunity to run through their schedules, starting at 5:30 pm. Schedules for all students will be handed out at their grade level door throughout the evening. See the list of entrances for each grade level below. This is the same door that students enter the building every morning.