Delta Worries Spur Tough Choices

With Covid-19 infections on the rise again in Suffolk County, South Fork business owners are reinstituting mask mandates and other safety protocols. On May 13, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deemed it safe for fully-vaccinated people to go maskless except in certain settings such as on planes, public transportation, and at medical facilities, the average infection rate in the county over a seven-day period was 1.1 percent, according to New York State. Six days later, when Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the state would adopt C.D.C. guidance and lift mask and social distancing mandates at retail stores, gyms, salons, and other businesses, the infection rate had dipped to .9 percent.