Jerry Wayne McGuire, of Greenfield, departed this life and entered his forever home in heaven on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He was born November 22, 1940 to Clyde and Juanita (Blevins) McGuire in Greenfield, Missouri. After graduating from Greenfield High School, he served in the Army for four years. He worked for Genesco, Inc. over 25 years, managing several stores across the country. He traveled extensively and lived in New York, California, and Tennessee. Jerry then returned to his treasured homeland in Greenfield where he was a cattle rancher for almost 30 years. That’s where he met and married his beloved wife, Claudia, on November 12, 1994.