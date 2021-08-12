Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenfield, MO

Jerry Wayne McGuire

greenfieldvedette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Wayne McGuire, of Greenfield, departed this life and entered his forever home in heaven on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. He was born November 22, 1940 to Clyde and Juanita (Blevins) McGuire in Greenfield, Missouri. After graduating from Greenfield High School, he served in the Army for four years. He worked for Genesco, Inc. over 25 years, managing several stores across the country. He traveled extensively and lived in New York, California, and Tennessee. Jerry then returned to his treasured homeland in Greenfield where he was a cattle rancher for almost 30 years. That’s where he met and married his beloved wife, Claudia, on November 12, 1994.

www.greenfieldvedette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
City
Greenfield, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
City
Clyde, MO
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Carter
Person
Hannah Taylor
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenfield High School#Army#Genesco Inc#Gospel#Heavenly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy