Deficient RNA immunity cause higher risk of COVID-19 infection in elderly people and diabetic patients

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

In a new study, Chen-Yu Zhang's group from Nanjing University presents a rather striking finding that four circulating miRNAs, which are high in healthy people and much lower in older people and diabetic patients, could effectively inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication by directly targeting the S protein. Serum exosomes containing these miRNAs from young people could strongly inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication, but this inhibitory effect was attenuated in older people and diabetic patients. Long-term exercise could increase the level of these miRNAs in the blood offering better protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

