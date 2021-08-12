Cancel
In transplant recipients, COVID-19 vaccines reduce infection and mortality risks

 5 days ago

August 12, 2021 – Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 substantially lowers the risks of "breakthrough" infections and death due to COVID-19 in adult organ transplant recipients, according to a pair of research letters in Transplantation, the official Journal of The Transplantation Society and the International Liver Transplantation Society. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

A new British preprint study adds to the evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at preventing infection by the especially contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, although they still sharply reduce that risk. The study also indicates that vaccinated people infected by delta tend to have lower viral loads and less severe symptoms than unvaccinated people.

