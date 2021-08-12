In transplant recipients, COVID-19 vaccines reduce infection and mortality risks
August 12, 2021 – Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 substantially lowers the risks of "breakthrough" infections and death due to COVID-19 in adult organ transplant recipients, according to a pair of research letters in Transplantation, the official Journal of The Transplantation Society and the International Liver Transplantation Society. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.www.eurekalert.org
