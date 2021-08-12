In transplant recipients, COVID-19 vaccines reduce infection and mortality risks

In the months since a trio of COVID vaccines were made widely available to Americans, there are still tens of millions of people who refuse to take them. This leaves the U.S. in the very vulnerable position of having a vaccination rate of less than 50 percent nationwide. Meanwhile, new variants of the virus are popping up, leading some areas to see record-high rates of COVID-related hospitalizations. Which means that hospitals will continue to be so overwhelmed by the number of unvaccinated COVID patients occupying their beds that they can’t provide the necessary care for patients suffering from other issues, such as strokes, heart attacks, or cancer. But one doctor, Seattle-based lung and public health expert Dr. Vin Gupta, has a novel solution for this novel virus: No vax, no medical treatment.