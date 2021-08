James Anderson produced another memorable performance at Lord’s but turned the attention towards England’s “super human” captain Joe Root after he shouldered the batting burden once again in the second LV= Insurance Test against India.Anderson claimed the 31st five-wicket Test haul of his career as England dragged the tourists back from 276 for three at the start of play to 364 all out.That ensured him a seventh entry on the old ground’s prestigious honours board, with the first coming all the way back to his Test debut in 2003.While his efforts laid the foundations of a fightback in a game...