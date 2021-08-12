Form 10-Q Duolingo, Inc. For: Jun 30

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Execution Version AMENDMENT NO. 3 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT NO. 3, dated as of June 22, 2021 (this “Amendment”), to the First Lien Term Loan Credit Agreement, dated as of November 21, 2017 (as amended by that certain Amendment No. 1 to Credit Agreement, dated as of July 23, 2020, by that certain Amendment No. 2 to Credit Agreement, dated as of January 20, 2021, and as further amended, restated, supplemented or otherwise modified prior to the date hereof, the “Credit Agreement”), among UTZ QUALITY FOODS, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Borrower”), UTZ BRANDS HOLDINGS, LLC (f/k/a UM-U INTERMEDIATE, LLC), a Delaware limited liability company (the “Parent”), Bank of America, N.A., as Administrative Agent and Collateral Agent and each lender from time to time party thereto. Terms defined in the Credit Agreement and used herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Credit Agreement unless otherwise defined herein. W I T N E S S E T H: WHEREAS, (a) Section 2.14 of the Credit Agreement provides that the Borrower may from time to time request Incremental Term Loans with only the consent of the Additional Lenders and the Administrative Agent (in addition to the Borrower) and (b) the Borrower hereby requests the issuance of Incremental Term Loans (the “2021-2 Incremental Term Loans”) in the form of an increase to the amount of Term Loans outstanding on the Third Amendment Effective Date immediately before giving effect to this Amendment (the “Existing Term Loans”), pursuant to and on the terms set forth herein and in Section 2.14 of the Credit Agreement; WHEREAS, each Additional Lender identified on Schedule 1 hereto (each, a “2021-2 In- cremental Term Lender”) has agreed, on a several and not joint basis, subject to the terms and conditions set forth herein and in the Credit Agreement, to provide 2021-2 Incremental Term Loans in the aggregate principal amount set forth opposite each 2021-2 Incremental Term Lender’s name on Schedule 1 hereto (the amount set forth opposite each Lender’s name, such Lender’s “2021-2 Incremental Term Commit- ment”), and the total amount of 2021-2 Incremental Term Loans to be made pursuant to this Amendment shall be $75,000,000; WHEREAS, each of BofA Securities, Inc. and Goldman Sachs Bank USA will act as joint lead arrangers and joint bookrunners for the 2021-2 Incremental Term Loans (collectively, the “Lead Ar- rangers”); NOW, THEREFORE, the parties hereto hereby agree as follows: ARTICLE I Incremental Facility Amendment Section 1.1. (a) With respect to the 2021-2 Incremental Term Loans, this Amendment is an Incremental Facility Amendment referred to in Section 2.14(d) of the Credit Agreement and is being incurred in reliance on the Incremental Incurrence Test. The Borrower and the Additional Lenders hereby agree that, subject to the satisfaction of the conditions in Article III hereof, on the Third Amendment Ef- fective Date (as defined below), the 2021-2 Incremental Term Commitment of each 2021-2 Incremental Term Lender shall become effective. Subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set forth in Article III hereof, the Incremental Facility Closing Date with respect to this Amendment shall be the Third Amend- ment Effective Date.