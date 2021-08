Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 393,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56,714 shares during the quarter. Maximus comprises approximately 1.2% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $34,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.