Fireworks Show rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21 at 9 p.m.

cityofmelissa.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELISSA (August 12, 2021) The inaugural Melissa Sparks & Spangles celebration, set for last July 2, was scheduled as a fireworks only show because of the uncertainties surrounding the gathering restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, the heavy rain and lightning that characterized that morning did not allow the fireworks...

www.cityofmelissa.com

