Fireworks Show rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21 at 9 p.m.

Send your letters to the editor to [email protected] Letters will not be printed anonymously. Letters do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Crozet Gazette. Despite the initial uncertainty about whether we could host the event this year and therefore our late start, we are pleased to be writing to thank you for your enthusiastic support of our small town tradition —our annual Crozet Independence Day parade, celebration, and fireworks show on July 3, 2021. Many deserve thanks and recognition for their contributions to the success of this event. Prime among them are those who donated to the Fireworks Fund to help cover the cost of our amazing fireworks show. We appreciate the support of our most generous donors: Alpha & Omega Home Improvement Contracting, King Family Vineyard, The Lodge at Old Trail, Parkway Pharmacy, Crozet Insurance, Kennedy Electric, Mike Marshall, and Pro Re Nata Farm Brewery. We also appreciate donations from Environmental Standards, Inc., John and Brenda Plantz, The Green Olive Tree, Crozet Pizza, UVA Community Credit Union, and Brownsville Market. Their generous contributions along with those of others made our fireworks show possible. Next time you see them, please thank them!