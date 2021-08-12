Flushing the problem

This is an important notification from Pennsylvania American Water. Our crews will begin routine flushing of the water distribution system in your area Wednesday, August 11, 2021, through Friday, August 20, 2021, to provide you with high-quality water service. Flushing in your area will occur between the hours of 8 am and 3 pm. Flushing also allows us to test and maintain fire hydrants. When crews are working in your area, you may notice reduced pressure or discolored water. If your water is discolored, run the cold water taps only, at the lowest level of the house for about 3 to 5 minutes until the water runs clear. If discolored water occurs, please also refrain from doing laundry during that time. In keeping with American Water’s focus on safety for both customers and employees, please do not approach our crews while they work. For more information and to see a map of the affected area please go to Pennsylvaniaamwater.com or call 1.800.565.7292. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding while we undertake this necessary maintenance of the water system.