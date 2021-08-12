Cancel
Education

Flushing the problem

By Grace Moore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool maintenance watched as Moorcroft Public Works crew flushed out the storm drain beneath the MK-8 playground early Monday morning. The town crew hooked a hose to the nearby hydrant west of the building and flushed the pit as the operator of the town’s vac-truck controlled the large vacuum hose, dislodging and clearing out debris and closing the hole before children arrive to start the day.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hose#Flushing#Storm Drain#The Pit#Hydrant#Moorcroft Public Works
