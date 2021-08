LUDLOW, Vt. — The Ludlow Selectboard agreed to continue with the town charter process during the Aug. 2 meeting and offer town employees 100% healthcare premium coverage. Beginning the town charter discussion, Municipal Manager Scott Murphy referenced documents provided to the board in their packet, which included self-governance guidance from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns as well as some possible Ludlow specific topics that they might want to include in a charter. He said that the next step to move forward in the process would be to appoint a Charter Committee.