Final inspection completes lagoon project
Final inspection of the lagoon took place last week with the council, HDR Engineering and contractor, RCS. RCS crewmen were touching up a few details as delegates walked the site last Wednesday morning (pictured above.) A spokesman for the company noted the supply problems that businesses dependent on shipping are facing, but said, “It’s operational and the samples are coming back with good numbers.” Moorcroft Mayor Dick Claar and fellow councilmen were satisfied with the results thus far. Claar commented, “Everything looks good.”www.moorcroftleader.com
