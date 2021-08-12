Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Final inspection completes lagoon project

By Grace Moore
moorcroftleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal inspection of the lagoon took place last week with the council, HDR Engineering and contractor, RCS. RCS crewmen were touching up a few details as delegates walked the site last Wednesday morning (pictured above.) A spokesman for the company noted the supply problems that businesses dependent on shipping are facing, but said, “It’s operational and the samples are coming back with good numbers.” Moorcroft Mayor Dick Claar and fellow councilmen were satisfied with the results thus far. Claar commented, “Everything looks good.”

www.moorcroftleader.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hdr Engineering#Rcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Akeley, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

Final approval for Akeley Hwy. 34 project delayed

Final approval of plans for Akeley’s 2023 Hwy. 34 project was pushed ahead to the Sept. 8 council meeting so concerns about access points for business and residences could be addressed. A new drawing showing these access points was also requested from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). Project manager...
Payson, AZPayson Roundup

Library addition finally completed

Someone once said, “Patience is a virtue.” Everyone who has been involved with the new addition to the library has definitely learned the meaning of that statement. When the existing library building was completed in January 2001, the Library Friends of Payson raised money from donations to pay for materials inside the building, such as chairs, tables, computers and shelving. They invested the money that remained after these purchases in the stock market, and in the years since 2001, that money grew considerably. The Friends group decided the money should to be used for a building fund whenever the town determined the library needed to expand.
Trafficelkhornmediagroup.com

The Starkey construction project nearly completed

STARKEY, OR – The Starkey project on Highway 244, at milepost 36, between Red Bridge and Starkey will be completed soon. Paving in the project area will be done the week of August 23rd. Traffic will be controlled with the temporary traffic signals during non-work hours and by flaggers during working hours. Delays of 10 to 15 minutes can be expected at all times.
Johnston, RITurnto10.com

Johnston marks completion of flood-prevention project

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Project planners said the Belfield Drive Floodplain Restoration Project in Johnston is complete. A ribbon cutting was held Monday on the dead-end street near Interstate 295 with Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena and members of the congressional delegation. "This is truly something good, it really is, it's...
PoliticsWTOK-TV

Over 700 miles of fiber completed in broadband project

Neshoba Central is getting ready for 2021-22 season. Neshoba Central is getting ready for 2021-22 season. FULL INTERVIEW: Gov. Reeves announces he will extend Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency. Updated: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT. |. In an exclusive interview with WLOX Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced he...
Vincennes, INwaovam.com

Vincennes Utilities Completing Final Levee Work

The Vincennes Utility Services Board is still awaiting their final certification letter for repairs to the Vincennes Levee. The City has been awaiting the final notice from federal officials since completing their last major Levee upgrade work earlier this year. Vincennes Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie says the overall list...
Sidney, IAkmaland.com

Sidney nears final stages of water improvement project

(Sidney) -- One of Sidney's biggest projects in recent history has entered the final stages before the full operation of an improved water system. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Sidney council approved a number of change orders and pay requests for the final stages of the water system improvements project. Mayor Peter Johnson, in an interview with KMA News following the meeting, said several sections of the project are near completion.
Skowhegan, MEwabi.tv

Skowhegan ‘Run of River’ project inching closer to completion

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The Skowhegan ‘Run of River’ project is moving forward in the next step towards completion. The Run of River project is a planned whitewater recreation area in the Kennebec River. Somerset County Commissioners awarded the project a 200 thousand dollar challenge grant. It’s payable if the...
Corte Madera, CAmarincounty.org

Final Report Available for Corte Madera Creek Project

San Rafael, CA – The final environmental impact report (EIR) for the Corte Madera Creek Flood Risk Management Project has been released and is now available online. The Marin County Flood Control and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will vote to certify the final EIR at the public session on August 17 and to approve the recommended project that was selected in the process.
Manti, UTSan Pete Messenger

Manti finishes fiscal year with surplus, completed projects

MANTI—Manti City fiscal 2020-21 ended in great shape, City Manager Kent Barton reported to the city council on Wednesday, July 28. With moderate surpluses in the General Fund, Electric Fund, and Municipal Building Authority, Manti is in sound financial shape for the coming year, his report indicated. During the year,...
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Final phase of Second Street project in the works

After reconstructing and improving two sections of West Second Street in 2016 and 2017, the city of Seymour is preparing to begin work on the final phase in three years. The project will include full-depth pavement reconstruction from Lasher Drive east to Pine Street and resurfacing from Pine Street east to Indianapolis Avenue for a total of 1.25 miles.
Jamestown, NDnewsdakota.com

Chamber Beautification Committee Completes Welcome Banner Project

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Jamestown Chamber) – Members of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Community Beautification Committee worked with the ND Department of Transportation, City of Jamestown, and Newman Signs to get Welcome Banners installed along Highway 281 on Mill Hill. The project was funded through Beautification Committee funds and a...
Washington County, MDlocaldvm.com

Skate park receives final funding to complete construction

Skate park receives final funding to complete construction. Scott’s NOVA WDVM 25 Evening Forecast for Tuesday August 3. Scott’s WDVM 25 Evening Forecast for Tuesday August 3. National Night Out. Black Women's Equal Pay Day. New Energy Project. Fort Detrick. Walter E. Washington Convention Center is open, with two local...
Trafficaudacy.com

DFW Connector project completed ahead of schedule

A major road construction project in North Texas has reached the finish line six months ahead of schedule. The DFW Connector project directly north of DFW Airport involved rebuilding State Highway 121 to accommodate a new interchange at Interstate 635, and it added direct connectors to FM 2499 and to State Highway 26.
Perry, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

What The Radio Tower Project Will Provide Once Completed

Once the Raccoon Valley Radio tower project is fully complete, listeners should expect things to return to normal. As the tower project aims to repair all three towers at Raccoon Valley Radio station in Perry after last year’s derecho storm, General Manager John McGee says once the project is fully complete listeners should expect the same product to be on the air.
Paulina, LAL'Observateur

St. James Parish completes Paulina gas infrastructure improvement project

Convent, LA – St. James Parish Government recently completed a years-long gas infrastructure improvement project on the parish’s east bank, resulting in an increase in natural gas pressure to customers in the area. For nearly three decades, the Bourbon Country Subdivision area of Paulina was known to have substandard natural...
Economyhydrocarbonprocessing.com

CTCI Beijing completes Zhangzhou EPC project

CTCI Beijing, a CTCI subsidiary company, has completed the first phase of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a resin plant owned by Zhangzhou CHIMEI Chemical Company in Zhangzhou, China. Having reached mechanical completion in May and begun commissioning in July, the first phase is slated to produce 450 kilo-tons per annum of ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) and AS (acrylonitrile styrene). Commercial operation will begin this September.

Comments / 0

Community Policy