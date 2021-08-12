Final inspection completes lagoon project

Someone once said, “Patience is a virtue.” Everyone who has been involved with the new addition to the library has definitely learned the meaning of that statement. When the existing library building was completed in January 2001, the Library Friends of Payson raised money from donations to pay for materials inside the building, such as chairs, tables, computers and shelving. They invested the money that remained after these purchases in the stock market, and in the years since 2001, that money grew considerably. The Friends group decided the money should to be used for a building fund whenever the town determined the library needed to expand.