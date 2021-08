Holy cow. A winning lottery ticket worth quite a bit of money was recently sold in Bristol Borough, PA, according to Levittown Now. This is big...life changing for some. I was shocked to read that it was a scratch off lottery ticket worth, are you ready for this, $250,000. Wow. I don't think I've ever heard of a scratch off ticket in this area with such a big pay out. Oh, the possibilities. Lol.