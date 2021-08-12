Cancel
City Council Regular Meeting

cityoflaramie.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease join City Council at the next regular meeting on August 17, 2021, 6:30 pm. Meetings are available via Zoom webinar, Cable Channel 191, and YouTube. For more information call the City Clerk's Office at (307)721-5220. Agenda will be available on Friday afternoon at www.cityoflaramie.org/agendacenter.... Zoom Link: https://cityoflaramie.zoom.us/j/82539763767?pwd=bE1hMmZQR1MrQTNlSmZ6TjRUMHorZz09.

www.cityoflaramie.org

