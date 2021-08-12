New Program from The Cayemitte Group Eases Obstacles for MWBEs/SDVOBs on DASNY Projects

ALBANY, N.Y. – The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) today announced The Cayemitte Group (TCG) is partnering with three companies to help Minority- and Women-Business Enterprises (MWBEs) or Service-Disabled Veteran-owned Business (SDVOB) firms to become as competitive as possible for DASNY projects. These MWBE/SDVOB firms often face challenges that adversely impact their business, including access to capital and an inability to purchase inventory.