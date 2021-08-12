Sept. 24: Sono Luminus Releases Cellist Hannah Collins’ Resonance Lines - Music by Colombi, Kaija Saariaho, Caroline Shaw, Britten, & Thomas Kotcheff

“A cellist with something to say.” – Gramophone. August 27 marks the release of the second volume of cellist Inbal Segev’s “20 for 2020” commissioning project, comprising world premiere works (in album order) by Viet Cuong, Avner Dorman, Vijay Iyer, Christopher Cerrone, and Angélica Negrón, with guest artists Iyer and Timo Andres on piano, and Julien Labro on accordion and bandoneón. Cuong’s piece, Room to Move, is also available as an audio single. The cellist launched this major new project last fall, galvanized by the unprecedented worldwide crises that characterized 2020, to capture something of that collective experience and encourage creative recovery from it. The entire project comprises four volumes of new chamber works, each released individually in digital format; a music video series; and a physical album on Avie Records that includes all four volumes. Volume III, scheduled for release November 19, will have works by John Luther Adams, Gloria Coates, Stewart Goodyear, Christopher Tyler Nickel, and Agata Zubel. Click here to pre-order Volume II, and here to stream the audio single. Further info can be found in a profile of the project that ran in the July-August 2021 edition of Strings magazine.