Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sept. 24: Sono Luminus Releases Cellist Hannah Collins’ Resonance Lines - Music by Colombi, Kaija Saariaho, Caroline Shaw, Britten, & Thomas Kotcheff

By Jensen Artists
musicalamerica.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic for Solo Cello by Colombi, Kaija Saariaho, Caroline Shaw, Britten, and Thomas Kotcheff. Pre-Order Now: www.sonoluminus.com/store/resonance-lines. Sono Luminus announces the September 24, 2021 release of Resonance Lines from cellist Hannah Collins. Making her label debut with this album, Collins created a tribute to people with whom she has had inspiring interpersonal connections, celebrating the rich collaborative worlds that lead to these works which are performed alone. The album features music by composers from the Baroque to the 21st century: Giuseppe Colombi, Kaija Saariaho, Caroline Shaw, Benjamin Britten, and a world premiere recording by Thomas Kotcheff.

www.musicalamerica.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.s. Bach
Person
Thomas Tallis
Person
Caroline Shaw
Person
Benjamin Britten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Music#Resonance Lines#Lgbtq#Finnish#Christ Church#Cello Solo#The Haydn Cello Concerto#Hob
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicclassical-music.com

Caroline Shaw: Let the Soil Play its Simple Part

Caroline Shaw seems to sprinkle a special kind of magic across every project she embarks on. This latest venture with Sō Percussion is every bit as vivid and colourful as the acclaimed Narrow Sea released earlier this year. While Let the Soil Play its Simple Part is in one sense a ‘solo album’ (Shaw’s radiant vocals are heard throughout), it is also an experiment in deep collaboration: ‘The prompt for all of us was: What would we make in the room together with no one person in charge, like a band writes in the studio?’ The result is a glorious, genre-defying disc by turns poignant, celebratory, complex and direct.
Music21cmediagroup.com

Second Volume of Cellist Inbal Segev’s “20 for 2020” Commissioning Project Set for Release Aug 27

“A cellist with something to say.” – Gramophone. August 27 marks the release of the second volume of cellist Inbal Segev’s “20 for 2020” commissioning project, comprising world premiere works (in album order) by Viet Cuong, Avner Dorman, Vijay Iyer, Christopher Cerrone, and Angélica Negrón, with guest artists Iyer and Timo Andres on piano, and Julien Labro on accordion and bandoneón. Cuong’s piece, Room to Move, is also available as an audio single. The cellist launched this major new project last fall, galvanized by the unprecedented worldwide crises that characterized 2020, to capture something of that collective experience and encourage creative recovery from it. The entire project comprises four volumes of new chamber works, each released individually in digital format; a music video series; and a physical album on Avie Records that includes all four volumes. Volume III, scheduled for release November 19, will have works by John Luther Adams, Gloria Coates, Stewart Goodyear, Christopher Tyler Nickel, and Agata Zubel. Click here to pre-order Volume II, and here to stream the audio single. Further info can be found in a profile of the project that ran in the July-August 2021 edition of Strings magazine.
Entertainmentmusicalamerica.com

Park Avenue Armory Announces Return of Recital Series and Artists Studio for In-Person Performances in Fall 2021

Recitals Spotlight Tenor Paul Appleby, Baritone Will Liverman, and Mezzo-Soprano Jamie Barton in Intimate Salon Setting. Artists Studio Debuts Dynamic Collaboration Between Trumpeter jaimie branch and Sculptor Carol Szymanski. New York, NY – August 11, 2021 – Park Avenue Armory announced today that its celebrated Recital Series and Artists Studio...
Entertainmentmusicalamerica.com

MA's Free Guide to (Mostly) Free Streams, August 16-30, Including September Highlights

Please note that all times are given in U.S. Eastern Time (ET). To calculate in other time zones or counties, British Summer Time (BST) is currently five hours ahead of ET and Central European Time (CET) is currently six hours ahead. U.S. Central Daylight Time (CDT) is one hour behind ET. Mountain Time (MT) is two hours behind while Pacific Time (PT) is three hours behind.
Musicmusicalamerica.com

Sept 17: Yolanda Kondonassis and Michael Sachs Release World Premiere Recording of Aaron Jay Kernis’ Elegy . . . for those we lost on Azica Records

Maggie Stapleton, Jensen Artists (for Yolanda Kondonassis) Elizabeth Dworkin | Dworkin Company (for Aaron Jay Kernis) Harpist Yolanda Kondonassis and Trumpeter Michael Sachs. Single Release Date: September 17, 2021 on Azica Records. www.yolandakondonassis.com | www.michaelsachs.com | www.aaronjaykernis.com. New York, NY – Azica Records announces the September 17, 2021 release of...
MusicAudiophile Audition

The Schumann Project, Vol. 1 – Inna Faliks – MSR Classics

CLARA SCHUMANN: Sonata in g; ROBERT SCHUMANN: Symphonic Etudes, Op. 13 – Inna Faliks, piano – MSR Classics MS 1763, 55:10 ****:. Inna Faliks, Ukrainian-born American pianist, and head of the piano department at UCLA, is embarking on what should prove a very interesting series pairing the husband-and-wife team of Clara and Robert Schumann. Faliks has done some excellent discs for this label and has long desired to put together such a project stemming from her very early association with both these composers.
Performing Artsoperawire.com

Artist of the Week: Alfred Walker

American Bass-Baritone Returns to San Francisco Opera as Scarpia. On August 21, the San Francisco Opera will return to the stage after a year and a half of no performances due to the pandemic. The company will revive a production of “Tosca” with an all-star cast including Ailyn Perez and Michael Fabiano making major debuts in Shawna Lucey’s acclaimed production. Both stars will be joined by Alfred Walker, who will also make his role debut as Scarpia.
Musicacousticguitar.com

C.E. Jones’ ‘The Goldberg Variations’ Is an Imaginative Melding of Bach and Bluegrass

From the September/October 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Pat Moran. Baroque and bluegrass make not-so-strange bedfellows with C.E. (Christopher) Jones’ adaptation of The Goldberg Variations, J.S. Bach’s 30-piece suite bookended by two arias. Though they were originally scored for a harpsichord-led ensemble, Jones, a music professor and bluegrass player, has adapted the pieces for mandolin, banjo, and guitar.
MusicArkansas Online

Matt Magerkurth: Cellist, Improviser, Performer, Composer

When Matt Magerkurth tells someone he plays the cello, it is a common occurrence for the person to respond that the cello is their favorite instrument, he reveals. It is also often preceded or followed by a statement on how beautiful the instrument's sound is. "And while that is true,...
Musicmusicalamerica.com

Sir Nicholas Kenyon Returns to Music Criticism

A former music critic for The New Yorker, not to mention The Times (of London) and the Observer, Kenyon is an accomplished author and Sir Simon Rattle’s choice to write his biography. His extensive writings on music also include the Faber Pocket Guides to Mozart and Bach, co-authoring the original Viking/Penguin Opera Guide, and editing the volume Authenticity and Early Music. His most recent book is The Life of Music, a survey of the Western classical tradition.
Rock MusicNYS Music

El Modernist Release Electric New Single “Lines”

El Modernist is a fresh take on indie rock that has an entrancing energy and stage presence. Hailing from Albany with a focus on modernizing catchy garage-rock by incorporating unique, groovy sounds, their latest single “Lines” is an upbeat, feel-good rock song that the band is incredibly excited to be releasing.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Devendra Banhart / Noah Georgeson

Just recently, the avant-garde composer William Basinski let his Twitter followers know that “some jackass has put up a lame new-age piano track” on Spotify under his name. Note the adjective he chose to distance himself from the imposter: “new age,” a neutral description or an implicit insult, depending on who’s playing and who’s listening. At best, it’s an experimental genre with respected practitioners like Tony Scott and Suzanne Ciani; at worst, it’s ambient music’s foil—a kind of spiritual muzak for yogis and masseuses.
Atlanta, GAartsatl.org

In Our Own Words: Charae Krueger, cellist and teacher

Charae Krueger is principal cellist with The Atlanta Opera and the Atlanta Ballet orchestras, and a lecturer and artist-in-residence at Kennesaw State University. This summer, she’s playing in Atlanta’s Candlelight Concerts, The Highlands-Cashiers Chamber Music Festival and elsewhere. ::. Last summer, like everyone else, all the wonderful things I was...
Virginia StateYes Weekly

Music for the soul: Virginia releases new album

Life keeps going for electro-folk artist Ashley Virginia, who’ll celebrate her new album, “And Life Just Goes On Living,” Aug. 13 at Doodad Farm. “The birds still sing, the breeze still blows, and life just goes on living,” Virginia said of the impetus encircling her upcoming release. Playing like a...
Musicmusicalamerica.com

Melanated Moments in Classical Music Podcast Rolls Out Season Three on August 18

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- A leader in the ongoing re-imagination of classical music structures and stereotypes, Melanated Moments in Classical Music podcast releases its third season spotlighting music composed by, for, and about Black people. The podcast has caught on with a youthful, global audience that is steadily growing in over 80 countries and nearly 1200 cities. The first show of Season Three airs Wednesday, August 18, on major podcasting apps and Classical Music Indy's website.
MusicTelegraph

Allan Stephenson, British composer, conductor and cellist who became a leading figure on the South African music scene – obituary

Allan Stephenson, who has died aged 71, was a British-born cellist, composer and conductor who made his name in South Africa; among more than 110 works he contributed the first act of The Mandela Trilogy, an opera by three composers in which his contribution explored Nelson Mandela’s early years in rural Transkei and his initiation into adulthood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy