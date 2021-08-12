Sept. 24: Sono Luminus Releases Cellist Hannah Collins’ Resonance Lines - Music by Colombi, Kaija Saariaho, Caroline Shaw, Britten, & Thomas Kotcheff
Music for Solo Cello by Colombi, Kaija Saariaho, Caroline Shaw, Britten, and Thomas Kotcheff. Pre-Order Now: www.sonoluminus.com/store/resonance-lines. Sono Luminus announces the September 24, 2021 release of Resonance Lines from cellist Hannah Collins. Making her label debut with this album, Collins created a tribute to people with whom she has had inspiring interpersonal connections, celebrating the rich collaborative worlds that lead to these works which are performed alone. The album features music by composers from the Baroque to the 21st century: Giuseppe Colombi, Kaija Saariaho, Caroline Shaw, Benjamin Britten, and a world premiere recording by Thomas Kotcheff.www.musicalamerica.com
Comments / 0