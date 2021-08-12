Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Eastern Music Festival Celebrates a Safe and Successful Season

By Media, Communications Director
musicalamerica.com
 5 days ago

EASTERN MUSIC FESTIVAL CELEBRATES A SAFE AND SUCCESSFUL SEASON. Five-weeks of in-person study and performance concluded July 31st. GREENSBORO, N.C. (August 12, 2021) - Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized music festival and summer educational program based in the heart of North Carolina, celebrated a safe a successful conclusion to its 60th anniversary season on July 31, 2021. After 18 months of careful planning, as well as a limited virtual season in 2020, EMF was able to return to its home campus of Guilford College for in-person music study and world-class performances over five weeks this summer.

www.musicalamerica.com

