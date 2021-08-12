New Website Bid Module

Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
The City of Las Cruces has a new Bid Module on its website to offer business greater access to the City's open and closed bids.

The module also gives the public another level of transparency for bids, active contracts, and vendors.

Business representatives and the public are invited to subscribe to categories within the Bid Module.

Receive notifications by email by scrolling down the list of categories to Bid Postings and clicking on the categories of interest.

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

