New Website Bid Module
The City of Las Cruces has a new Bid Module on its website to offer business greater access to the City's open and closed bids.
The module also gives the public another level of transparency for bids, active contracts, and vendors.
Business representatives and the public are invited to subscribe to categories within the Bid Module.
Receive notifications by email by scrolling down the list of categories to Bid Postings and clicking on the categories of interest.
