Alpena, MI

Alpena Public Schools encourages, but won’t mandate mask wearing

Alpena News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALPENA — While Alpena Public Schools officials strongly recommend students and staff wear masks in school this fall, mask wearing will not be mandated. District officials announced on Thursday they will implement a multi-layered approach to curb the spread of COVID-19 and its variants this school year. The multi-layered approach was developed based on guidance from local, state, and federal public health officials.

