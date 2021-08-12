Alpena Public Schools encourages, but won’t mandate mask wearing
ALPENA — While Alpena Public Schools officials strongly recommend students and staff wear masks in school this fall, mask wearing will not be mandated. District officials announced on Thursday they will implement a multi-layered approach to curb the spread of COVID-19 and its variants this school year. The multi-layered approach was developed based on guidance from local, state, and federal public health officials.www.thealpenanews.com
